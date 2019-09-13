Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 2-month low-CFTC

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week at the start of the worst week for the U.S. bond market in at least three years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 300,433 contracts on Sept. 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the lowest level of net shorts since July 9. A week earlier, speculators held 377,867 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 986,770 936,929 Short 1,130,029 1,110,126 Net -143,259 -173,197 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 734,459 742,815 Short 832,345 875,259 Net -97,886 -132,444 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 623,170 587,813 Short 923,603 965,680 Net -300,433 -377,867 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 138,103 133,023 Short 189,846 200,266 Net -51,743 -67,243 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 114,611 108,685 Short 415,887 414,287 Net -301,276 -305,602 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 3,407,108 3,414,545 Short 1,145,914 1,083,116 Net 2,261,194 2,331,429 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 389,826 288,543 Short 273,954 305,213 Net 115,872 -16,670 (Reporting by Richard Leong)