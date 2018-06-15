Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 2-month low -CFTC

June 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to a two-month low in advance of the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to U.S. raise interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 335,994 contracts on June 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 397,546 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 409,900 427,386 Short 427,471 423,896 Net -17,571 3,490 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 558,305 534,372 Short 1,100,486 1,104,377 Net -542,181 -570,005 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 561,002 599,377 Short 896,996 996,923 Net -335,994 -397,546 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 118,352 98,482 Short 114,165 116,651 Net 4,187 -18,169 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 77,627 75,998 Short 270,258 260,423 Net -192,631 -184,425 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 837,266 813,895 Short 4,165,492 4,271,283 Net -3,328,226 -3,457,388 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 296,216 227,032 Short 193,240 182,209 Net 102,976 44,823 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)