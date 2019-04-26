Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 4-month high -CFTC

April 26 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in about four months earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 323,791 contracts on April 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 275,650 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 938,097 862,416 Short 1,068,943 1,034,038 Net -130,846 -171,622 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 860,858 830,900 Short 907,680 893,811 Net -46,822 -62,911 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 585,339 620,384 Short 909,130 896,034 Net -323,791 -275,650 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 146,257 156,399 Short 186,302 180,988 Net -40,045 -24,589 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 99,818 99,623 Short 422,649 413,038 Net -322,831 -313,415 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 1,492,677 1,336,167 Short 1,450,443 1,472,502 Net 42,234 -136,335 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 155,924 183,446 Short 356,008 365,726 Net -200,084 -182,280 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)