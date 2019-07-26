Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 5-week high -CFTC

July 26 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose rose to a five-week peak as they mulled how aggressively the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 380,169 contracts on July 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 347,222 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 957,802 873,887 Short 1,218,448 1,180,727 Net -260,646 -306,840 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 858,376 864,608 Short 957,171 965,196 Net -98,795 -100,588 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 678,489 680,971 Short 1,058,658 1,028,193 Net -380,169 -347,222 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 138,262 146,509 Short 179,908 168,256 Net -41,646 -21,747 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 92,208 95,711 Short 381,180 389,953 Net -288,972 -294,242 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 2,772,692 2,757,994 Short 1,325,969 1,244,230 Net 1,446,723 1,513,764 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 331,323 354,705 Short 475,343 389,235 Net -144,020 -34,530 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)