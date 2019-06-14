Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit one-month low -CFTC

June 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a one-month low earlier this week ahead of $78 billion in coupon-bearing debt supply, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 365,988 contracts on June 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 467,702 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was a near seven-month peak . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 993,218 1,036,550 Short 1,168,832 1,082,608 Net -175,614 -46,058 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 819,482 810,782 Short 881,212 974,866 Net -61,730 -164,084 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 643,501 613,273 Short 1,009,489 1,080,975 Net -365,988 -467,702 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 184,502 166,027 Short 166,313 175,539 Net 18,189 -9,512 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 87,403 79,526 Short 387,529 399,120 Net -300,126 -319,594 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 2,232,194 2,183,500 Short 1,127,358 1,216,519 Net 1,104,836 966,981 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 338,309 310,011 Short 457,102 477,396 Net -118,793 -167,385 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)