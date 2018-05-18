Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit one-month low -CFTC

May 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a one-month low earlier this week, as the 10-year yield began setting a series of seven-year highs, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 381,922 contracts on May 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 408,629 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 15 May 2018 Prior week week Long 456,847 431,577 Short 487,876 485,833 Net -31,029 -54,256 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 May 2018 Prior week week Long 541,907 544,450 Short 1,184,988 1,201,358 Net -643,081 -656,908 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 May 2018 Prior week week Long 706,685 697,678 Short 1,088,607 1,106,307 Net -381,922 -408,629 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 May 2018 Prior week week Long 148,968 143,269 Short 137,114 137,034 Net 11,854 6,235 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 May 2018 Prior week week Long 83,571 66,749 Short 271,475 244,186 Net -187,904 -177,437 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15 May 2018 Prior week week Long 906,344 961,731 Short 4,709,472 5,002,025 Net -3,803,128 -4,040,294 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15 May 2018 Prior week week Long 288,028 268,470 Short 221,207 222,037 Net 66,821 46,433 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)