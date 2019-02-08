Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit one-year low -CFTC

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a nearly one-year low in early January as investors piled into safe-haven government debt due to economic growth worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 188,068 contracts on Jan. 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the smallest amount of net shorts in 10-year T-notes since Jan. 23, 2018. A week earlier, speculators held 308,287 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 448,937 529,587 Short 757,870 765,438 Net -308,933 -235,851 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 698,352 727,947 Short 988,706 1,059,177 Net -290,354 -331,230 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 650,789 606,682 Short 838,857 914,969 Net -188,068 -308,287 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 113,394 115,599 Short 144,046 142,112 Net -30,652 -26,513 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 93,348 90,268 Short 356,053 350,639 Net -262,705 -260,371 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 963,735 885,984 Short 2,564,235 2,840,405 Net -1,600,500 -1,954,421 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 280,250 340,937 Short 396,656 397,581 Net -116,406 -56,644 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)