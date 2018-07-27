Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high -CFTC

July 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a record high this week following reports the Bank of Japan may reduce its easy monetary policy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 509,498 contracts on July 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 469,138 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 474,314 472,761 Short 523,371 491,904 Net -49,057 -19,143 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 543,916 551,727 Short 1,259,881 1,250,682 Net -715,965 -698,955 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 526,182 518,429 Short 1,035,680 987,567 Net -509,498 -469,138 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 146,040 158,309 Short 143,635 141,331 Net 2,405 16,978 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 88,725 82,919 Short 301,399 292,828 Net -212,674 -209,909 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 844,905 835,721 Short 4,012,838 4,123,386 Net -3,167,933 -3,287,665 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 295,085 281,734 Short 140,034 154,587 Net 155,051 127,147 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)