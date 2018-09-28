Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high -CFTC

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a record high earlier this week before the Federal Reserve’s expected decision to raise key overnight borrowing costs, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 756,316 contracts on Sept. 25, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 684,712 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)