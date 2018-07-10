Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures to a record high last week as the yield curve reached its flattest level in nearly 11 years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 500,076 contracts on July 3, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data released on Monday.

A week earlier, speculators held 355,324 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)