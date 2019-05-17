Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit six-month high -CFTC

May 17 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week after China and the United States increased tariffs on each other's goods, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 352,817 contracts on May 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 330,562 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 14 May 2019 Prior week week Long 1,163,038 1,120,368 Short 1,196,343 1,188,257 Net -33,305 -67,889 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 May 2019 Prior week week Long 811,771 807,239 Short 949,674 940,000 Net -137,903 -132,761 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 May 2019 Prior week week Long 616,402 577,607 Short 969,219 908,169 Net -352,817 -330,562 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 May 2019 Prior week week Long 147,150 152,449 Short 193,093 187,474 Net -45,943 -35,025 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 May 2019 Prior week week Long 84,555 102,716 Short 418,064 416,863 Net -333,509 -314,147 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 14 May 2019 Prior week week Long 1,769,489 1,751,238 Short 1,249,259 1,345,478 Net 520,230 405,760 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 14 May 2019 Prior week week Long 228,346 134,291 Short 341,814 290,015 Net -113,468 -155,724 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)