Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts little changed -CFTC

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures were little changed earlier this week, as the government was set to sell $73 billion in coupon-bearing debt, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 682,684 contracts on Sept. 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 682,757 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 425,573 470,170 Short 622,701 618,234 Net -197,128 -148,064 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 536,980 494,371 Short 1,389,548 1,350,057 Net -852,568 -855,686 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 431,445 424,804 Short 1,114,129 1,107,561 Net -682,684 -682,757 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 132,475 118,241 Short 179,565 158,618 Net -47,090 -40,377 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 98,280 105,003 Short 321,959 326,819 Net -223,679 -221,816 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 1,072,998 987,519 Short 4,195,610 3,969,227 Net -3,122,612 -2,981,708 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 135,566 141,471 Short 196,746 174,287 Net -61,180 -32,816 (Editing by James Dalgleish)