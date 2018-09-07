Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts resume rise -CFTC

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose near their record high earlier this week, reversing much of prior week's drop, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 682,757 contracts on Sept. 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 529,820 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 470,170 468,221 Short 618,234 610,959 Net -148,064 -142,738 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 494,371 502,494 Short 1,350,057 1,270,960 Net -855,686 -768,466 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 424,804 573,951 Short 1,107,561 1,103,771 Net -682,757 -529,820 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 118,241 131,459 Short 158,618 137,145 Net -40,377 -5,686 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 105,003 104,736 Short 326,819 316,267 Net -221,816 -211,531 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 987,519 944,676 Short 3,969,227 3,905,220 Net -2,981,708 -2,960,544 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 141,471 202,735 Short 174,287 193,008 Net -32,816 9,727 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)