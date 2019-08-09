Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise -CFTC

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 390,886 contracts on Aug. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 383,842 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 1,018,251 945,425 Short 1,327,118 1,259,840 Net -308,867 -314,415 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 802,970 847,575 Short 934,284 963,516 Net -131,314 -115,941 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 658,446 693,303 Short 1,049,332 1,077,145 Net -390,886 -383,842 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 136,200 146,512 Short 192,473 179,037 Net -56,273 -32,525 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 112,974 93,745 Short 393,598 380,817 Net -280,624 -287,072 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 2,960,611 2,693,214 Short 1,161,977 1,568,843 Net 1,798,634 1,124,371 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 241,086 385,920 Short 439,832 529,940 Net -198,746 -144,020 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)