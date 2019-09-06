Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise - CFTC

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week as 10-year yields fell to three-year lows due to news the domestic factory sector contracted for the first time since 2016, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 377,867 contracts on Sept. 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 309,904 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 03 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 936,929 848,973 Short 1,110,126 1,120,035 Net -173,197 -271,062 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 742,815 763,791 Short 875,259 868,959 Net -132,444 -105,168 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 587,813 603,950 Short 965,680 913,854 Net -377,867 -309,904 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 133,023 132,449 Short 200,266 183,580 Net -67,243 -51,131 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 108,685 105,825 Short 414,287 409,451 Net -305,602 -303,626 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 3,414,545 3,338,921 Short 1,083,116 1,211,569 Net 2,331,429 2,127,352 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 288,543 363,191 Short 305,213 408,782 Net -16,670 -45,591 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)