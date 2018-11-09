Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise -CFTC

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week before U.S. congressional elections, a record amount of 10-year debt supply and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 539,186 contracts on Nov. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 502,839 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 451,315 491,061 Short 784,795 813,564 Net -333,480 -322,503 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 620,319 598,305 Short 1,176,698 1,136,556 Net -556,379 -538,251 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 586,963 579,889 Short 1,126,149 1,082,728 Net -539,186 -502,839 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 110,606 103,175 Short 181,837 185,186 Net -71,231 -82,011 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 98,060 100,638 Short 358,009 350,763 Net -259,949 -250,125 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 1,082,454 1,015,457 Short 3,549,455 3,529,581 Net -2,467,001 -2,514,124 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 163,155 168,742 Short 226,074 238,565 Net -62,919 -69,823 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)