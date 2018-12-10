Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise -CFTC

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose last week from their lowest levels since March as bond yields were falling on fears about weakening economic growth, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 293,186 contracts on Dec. 4, up from 284,223 contracts the week before, the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data showed . (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)