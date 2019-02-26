Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise Feb 12 -CFTC

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose two weeks ago amid optimism about a trade deal between China and the United States, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 165,489 contracts on Feb. 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 162,950 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 590,956 506,988 Short 942,920 890,593 Net -351,964 -383,605 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 779,560 768,329 Short 1,010,454 972,889 Net -230,894 -204,560 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 694,179 636,682 Short 859,668 799,632 Net -165,489 -162,950 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 123,028 119,149 Short 149,706 152,928 Net -26,678 -33,779 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 110,210 111,578 Short 425,541 403,348 Net -315,331 -291,770 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 894,902 863,384 Short 2,260,296 2,315,026 Net -1,365,394 -1,451,642 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 222,557 192,175 Short 418,879 335,885 Net -196,322 -143,710 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)