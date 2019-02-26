Bonds News
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise Feb 12 -CFTC

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose two weeks ago amid optimism
about a trade deal between China and the United States,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Tuesday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
165,489 contracts on Feb. 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 162,950 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        12 Feb 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         590,956        506,988
 Short        942,920        890,593
 Net         -351,964       -383,605
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Feb 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         779,560        768,329
 Short      1,010,454        972,889
 Net         -230,894       -204,560
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Feb 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         694,179        636,682
 Short        859,668        799,632
 Net         -165,489       -162,950
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Feb 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         123,028        119,149
 Short        149,706        152,928
 Net          -26,678        -33,779
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Feb 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         110,210        111,578
 Short        425,541        403,348
 Net         -315,331       -291,770
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        12 Feb 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         894,902        863,384
 Short      2,260,296      2,315,026
 Net       -1,365,394     -1,451,642
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        12 Feb 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         222,557        192,175
 Short        418,879        335,885
 Net         -196,322       -143,710
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)
