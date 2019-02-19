Bonds News
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise from 1-year low -CFTC

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in late January from their
lowest level in about a year, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Tuesday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
134,447 contracts on Jan. 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 125,752 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        Jan 29 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         470,330        461,318
 Short        733,062        719,763
 Net         -262,732       -258,445
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 29 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         777,743        791,200
 Short        960,577        966,729
 Net         -182,834       -175,529
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 29 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         641,478        686,934
 Short        775,925        812,686
 Net         -134,447       -125,752
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 29 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         134,429        127,410
 Short        151,259        148,446
 Net          -16,830        -21,036
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 29 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         105,704         98,925
 Short        417,797        412,457
 Net         -312,093       -313,532
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Jan 29 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         873,196        888,181
 Short      2,365,818      2,318,334
 Net       -1,492,622     -1,430,153
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Jan 29 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         271,162        255,141
 Short        311,701        342,131
 Net          -40,539        -86,990
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Susan Thomas)
