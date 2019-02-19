Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise from 1-year low -CFTC

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in late January from their lowest level in about a year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 134,447 contracts on Jan. 29, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 125,752 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 470,330 461,318 Short 733,062 719,763 Net -262,732 -258,445 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 777,743 791,200 Short 960,577 966,729 Net -182,834 -175,529 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 641,478 686,934 Short 775,925 812,686 Net -134,447 -125,752 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 134,429 127,410 Short 151,259 148,446 Net -16,830 -21,036 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 105,704 98,925 Short 417,797 412,457 Net -312,093 -313,532 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 873,196 888,181 Short 2,365,818 2,318,334 Net -1,492,622 -1,430,153 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 271,162 255,141 Short 311,701 342,131 Net -40,539 -86,990 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)