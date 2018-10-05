Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts slip from record high -CFTC

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week before a dramatic selloff gripped the bond market, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 740,192 contracts on Oct. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held a record high 756,316 in net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 455,017 470,953 Short 748,035 760,785 Net -293,018 -289,832 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 559,743 586,882 Short 1,385,702 1,413,449 Net -825,959 -826,567 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 426,259 483,500 Short 1,166,451 1,239,816 Net -740,192 -756,316 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 117,374 119,394 Short 237,182 222,368 Net -119,808 -102,974 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 92,041 91,393 Short 332,778 325,727 Net -240,737 -234,334 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 925,237 974,367 Short 3,650,038 3,725,520 Net -2,724,801 -2,751,153 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 170,079 182,553 Short 202,662 220,945 Net -32,583 -38,392 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Phil Berlowitz )