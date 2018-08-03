Speculative U.S. 5-year, 10-year T-note net shorts hit record highs -CFTC

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. five-year and 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a record high earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 590,128 contracts on July 31, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 509,498 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculative net shorts in five-year T-notes grew by 125,078 contracts to 841,043 on Tuesday. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 435,834 474,314 Short 534,893 523,371 Net -99,059 -49,057 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 513,568 543,916 Short 1,354,611 1,259,881 Net -841,043 -715,965 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 471,702 526,182 Short 1,061,830 1,035,680 Net -590,128 -509,498 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 124,484 146,040 Short 145,107 143,635 Net -20,623 2,405 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 96,514 88,725 Short 319,050 301,399 Net -222,536 -212,674 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 839,318 844,905 Short 3,946,824 4,012,838 Net -3,107,506 -3,167,933 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 31 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 288,849 295,085 Short 129,782 140,034 Net 159,067 155,051 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)