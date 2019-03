March 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week before the Federal Reserve signaled it would not raise interest rates in 2019, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 163,974 contracts on March 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 176,434 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 750,346 738,377 Short 876,565 871,768 Net -126,219 -133,391 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 775,249 775,237 Short 994,922 978,245 Net -219,673 -203,008 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 704,564 636,459 Short 868,538 812,893 Net -163,974 -176,434 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 148,440 148,431 Short 178,658 171,031 Net -30,218 -22,600 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 117,351 121,258 Short 394,393 402,781 Net -277,042 -281,523 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 1,115,585 1,215,243 Short 1,541,696 1,708,580 Net -426,111 -493,337 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 216,865 265,245 Short 337,314 326,103 Net -120,449 -60,858 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)