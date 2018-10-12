Speculators cut U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week following last week's bond market rout, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 622,422 contracts on Oct. 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 740,192 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 486,355 455,017 Short 729,919 748,035 Net -243,564 -293,018 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 556,118 559,743 Short 1,416,058 1,385,702 Net -859,940 -825,959 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 544,866 426,259 Short 1,167,288 1,166,451 Net -622,422 -740,192 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 136,538 117,374 Short 274,920 237,182 Net -138,382 -119,808 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 107,208 92,041 Short 333,363 332,778 Net -226,155 -240,737 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 1,013,511 925,237 Short 3,484,493 3,650,038 Net -2,470,982 -2,724,801 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 206,728 170,079 Short 219,578 202,662 Net -12,850 -32,583 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)