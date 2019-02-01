Speculators cut U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts Dec. 24 -CFTC

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell before the start of the record-long federal government shutdown, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 317,632 contracts on Dec. 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. On Dec. 18, speculators held 380,779 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The 35-day shutdown delayed the release of this and other data series from the federal government. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24 Dec 2018 18 Dec 2018 week week Long 486,131 434,413 Short 758,421 755,428 Net -272,290 -321,015 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Dec 2018 18 Dec 2018 week week Long 677,751 751,082 Short 998,820 1,000,374 Net -321,069 -249,292 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Dec 2018 18 Dec 2018 week week Long 576,500 627,172 Short 894,132 1,007,951 Net -317,632 -380,779 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Dec 2018 18 Dec 2018 week week Long 111,491 109,089 Short 137,151 161,375 Net -25,660 -52,286 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Dec 2018 18 Dec 2018 week week Long 82,000 71,585 Short 352,871 346,961 Net -270,871 -275,376 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Dec 2018 18 Dec 2018 week week Long 827,836 758,703 Short 2,910,926 2,969,401 Net -2,083,090 -2,210,698 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Dec 2018 18 Dec 2018 week week Long 314,284 355,145 Short 383,161 354,112 Net -68,877 1,033 (Reporting by Richard Leong)