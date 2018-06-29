Speculators pare back U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts-CFTC

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 3,564 contracts to 355,324 in the week ended June 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 359,463 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 491,457 456,794 Short 468,006 452,390 Net 23,451 4,404 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 559,838 564,882 Short 1,106,064 1,078,988 Net -546,226 -514,106 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 535,849 557,770 Short 891,173 917,233 Net -355,324 -359,463 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 109,128 110,305 Short 119,105 119,040 Net -9,977 -8,735 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 83,814 84,033 Short 269,531 273,314 Net -185,717 -189,281 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 911,257 904,938 Short 3,752,710 3,796,309 Net -2,841,453 -2,891,371 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 360,009 367,596 Short 140,938 155,692 Net 219,071 211,904 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Tom Brown)