Speculators pare U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level since July earlier this week, ahead of the release of the government's October jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 502,839 contracts on Oct. 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 544,033 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 30 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 491,061 493,614 Short 813,564 810,368 Net -322,503 -316,754 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 598,305 609,829 Short 1,136,556 1,383,468 Net -538,251 -773,639 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 579,889 592,547 Short 1,082,728 1,136,580 Net -502,839 -544,033 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 103,175 129,156 Short 185,186 216,971 Net -82,011 -87,815 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 100,638 95,466 Short 350,763 334,951 Net -250,125 -239,485 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 1,015,457 1,104,616 Short 3,529,581 3,681,209 Net -2,514,124 -2,576,593 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 168,742 170,245 Short 238,565 227,005 Net -69,823 -56,760