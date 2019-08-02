Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts before Fed -CFTC

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose on Tuesday, the day before the Federal Reserve cut rates for the first time since 2008 in a widely expected decision, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The number of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 383,842 contracts on July 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 380,169 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 945,425 957,802 Short 1,259,840 1,218,448 Net -314,415 -260,646 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 847,575 858,376 Short 963,516 957,171 Net -115,941 -98,795 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 693,303 678,489 Short 1,077,145 1,058,658 Net -383,842 -380,169 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 146,512 138,262 Short 179,037 179,908 Net -32,525 -41,646 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 93,745 92,208 Short 380,817 381,180 Net -287,072 -288,972 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 2,693,214 2,772,692 Short 1,568,843 1,325,969 Net 1,124,371 1,446,723 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 385,920 331,323 Short 529,940 475,343 Net -144,020 -144,020 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)