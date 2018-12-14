Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week after longer-dated yields fell to their lowest levels since late August, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 393,802 contracts on Dec. 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 293,186 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 349,836 447,511 Short 767,073 809,071 Net -417,237 -361,560 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 737,090 696,000 Short 1,023,183 1,043,941 Net -286,093 -347,941 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 603,949 657,199 Short 997,751 950,385 Net -393,802 -293,186 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 105,699 101,877 Short 167,893 174,462 Net -62,194 -72,585 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 66,394 75,829 Short 349,527 370,530 Net -283,133 -294,701 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 1,019,054 1,025,635 Short 3,585,772 3,508,443 Net -2,566,718 -2,482,808 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 177,073 150,113 Short 225,196 244,860 Net -48,123 -94,747 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Will Dunham)