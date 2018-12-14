Bonds News
Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week after
longer-dated yields fell to their lowest levels since late
August, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
393,802 contracts on Dec. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 293,186 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         349,836        447,511
 Short        767,073        809,071
 Net         -417,237       -361,560
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         737,090        696,000
 Short      1,023,183      1,043,941
 Net         -286,093       -347,941
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         603,949        657,199
 Short        997,751        950,385
 Net         -393,802       -293,186
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         105,699        101,877
 Short        167,893        174,462
 Net          -62,194        -72,585
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long          66,394         75,829
 Short        349,527        370,530
 Net         -283,133       -294,701
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,019,054      1,025,635
 Short      3,585,772      3,508,443
 Net       -2,566,718     -2,482,808
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Dec 2018       Prior week
        week           
 Long         177,073        150,113
 Short        225,196        244,860
 Net          -48,123        -94,747
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Will Dunham)
