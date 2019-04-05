Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

April 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week following a steep bond market sell-off, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 224,223 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 166,293 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 889,183 786,736 Short 975,750 940,750 Net -86,567 -154,014 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 843,058 798,284 Short 882,974 964,034 Net -39,916 -165,750 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 644,470 699,752 Short 868,693 866,045 Net -224,223 -166,293 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 165,829 172,189 Short 184,787 190,144 Net -18,958 -17,955 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 102,629 103,644 Short 402,822 403,706 Net -300,193 -300,062 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 1,363,849 1,296,522 Short 1,556,130 1,602,784 Net -192,281 -306,262 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 216,023 220,109 Short 383,931 378,297 Net -167,908 -158,188 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)