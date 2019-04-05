Bonds News
Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

    April 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week following a
steep bond market sell-off, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
224,223 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 166,293 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         889,183        786,736
 Short        975,750        940,750
 Net          -86,567       -154,014
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         843,058        798,284
 Short        882,974        964,034
 Net          -39,916       -165,750
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         644,470        699,752
 Short        868,693        866,045
 Net         -224,223       -166,293
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         165,829        172,189
 Short        184,787        190,144
 Net          -18,958        -17,955
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         102,629        103,644
 Short        402,822        403,706
 Net         -300,193       -300,062
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,363,849      1,296,522
 Short      1,556,130      1,602,784
 Net         -192,281       -306,262
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         216,023        220,109
 Short        383,931        378,297
 Net         -167,908       -158,188
 
