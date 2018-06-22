Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

June 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 359,463 contracts on June 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 335,994 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 456,794 409,900 Short 452,390 427,471 Net 4,404 -17,571 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 564,882 558,305 Short 1,078,988 1,100,486 Net -514,106 -542,181 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 557,770 561,002 Short 917,233 896,996 Net -359,463 -335,994 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 110,305 118,352 Short 119,040 114,165 Net -8,735 4,187 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 84,033 77,627 Short 273,314 270,258 Net -189,281 -192,631 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 904,938 837,266 Short 3,796,309 4,165,492 Net -2,891,371 -3,328,226 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 367,596 296,216 Short 155,692 193,240 Net 211,904 102,976 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Phil Berlowitz )