Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts Feb 5 -CFTC

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in early February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 162,950 contracts on Feb. 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 134,447 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 506,988 470,330 Short 890,593 733,062 Net -383,605 -262,732 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 768,329 777,743 Short 972,889 960,577 Net -204,560 -182,834 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 636,682 641,478 Short 799,632 775,925 Net -162,950 -134,447 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 119,149 134,429 Short 152,928 151,259 Net -33,779 -16,830 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 111,578 105,704 Short 403,348 417,797 Net -291,770 -312,093 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 863,384 873,196 Short 2,315,026 2,365,818 Net -1,451,642 -1,492,622 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 5 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 192,175 271,162 Short 335,885 311,701 Net -143,710 -40,539 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)