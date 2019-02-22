Bonds News
Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts Feb 5 -CFTC

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in early February, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
162,950 contracts on Feb. 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 134,447 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         506,988        470,330
 Short        890,593        733,062
 Net         -383,605       -262,732
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         768,329        777,743
 Short        972,889        960,577
 Net         -204,560       -182,834
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         636,682        641,478
 Short        799,632        775,925
 Net         -162,950       -134,447
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         119,149        134,429
 Short        152,928        151,259
 Net          -33,779        -16,830
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         111,578        105,704
 Short        403,348        417,797
 Net         -291,770       -312,093
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         863,384        873,196
 Short      2,315,026      2,365,818
 Net       -1,451,642     -1,492,622
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        5 Feb 2019        Prior week
        week           
 Long         192,175        271,162
 Short        335,885        311,701
 Net         -143,710        -40,539
 
