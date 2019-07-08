Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts in week -CFTC

July 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week ahead of the release of the June payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 288,884 contracts on July 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 281,099 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the lowest level since April 16. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 857,443 910,135 Short 1,162,511 1,179,877 Net -305,068 -269,742 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 857,409 873,368 Short 944,340 915,211 Net -86,931 -41,843 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 638,138 672,136 Short 927,022 953,235 Net -288,884 -281,099 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 164,048 176,935 Short 163,413 160,745 Net 635 16,190 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 94,631 89,917 Short 392,805 392,174 Net -298,174 -302,257 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 2,619,269 2,457,672 Short 1,192,868 1,185,002 Net 1,426,401 1,272,670 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 403,346 460,741 Short 409,626 510,301 Net -6,280 -49,560 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)