Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts Jan. 15 -CFTC

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose a month ago from their lowest level in about a year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 200,184 contracts on Jan. 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 188,068 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Jan 15 2019 Prior week week Long 490,530 448,937 Short 757,739 757,870 Net -267,209 -308,933 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 15 2019 Prior week week Long 738,047 698,352 Short 1,037,640 988,706 Net -299,593 -290,354 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 15 2019 Prior week week Long 649,982 650,789 Short 850,166 838,857 Net -200,184 -188,068 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 15 2019 Prior week week Long 120,600 113,394 Short 146,073 144,046 Net -25,473 -30,652 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 15 2019 Prior week week Long 98,948 93,348 Short 380,880 356,053 Net -281,932 -262,705 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 15 2019 Prior week week Long 890,122 963,735 Short 2,370,322 2,564,235 Net -1,480,200 -1,600,500 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 15 2019 Prior week week Long 267,547 280,250 Short 379,147 396,656 Net -111,600 -116,406 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)