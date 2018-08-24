Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts to record high-CFTC

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 700,514 contracts on 21 Aug 2018, a record high, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 698,194 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 486,956 475,920 Short 584,289 562,766 Net -97,333 -86,846 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 559,424 562,210 Short 1,314,762 1,364,760 Net -755,338 -802,550 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 503,734 485,815 Short 1,204,248 1,184,009 Net -700,514 -698,194 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 149,385 142,422 Short 157,886 168,917 Net -8,501 -26,495 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 101,722 94,523 Short 326,117 335,006 Net -224,395 -240,483 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 1,009,552 950,596 Short 3,890,336 3,857,378 Net -2,880,784 -2,906,782 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 234,735 239,323 Short 213,449 180,404 Net 21,286 58,919 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Susan Thomas)