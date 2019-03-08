Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

March 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell slightly earlier this week from a near two-month high, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 233,376 contracts on March 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 233,995 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 708,166 705,195 Short 888,228 849,942 Net -180,062 -144,747 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 702,125 784,547 Short 922,345 969,672 Net -220,220 -185,125 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 554,481 662,362 Short 787,857 896,357 Net -233,376 -233,995 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 128,531 149,203 Short 158,768 183,905 Net -30,237 -34,702 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 111,747 112,240 Short 414,580 431,377 Net -302,833 -319,137 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 1,054,703 997,339 Short 1,806,554 1,928,143 Net -751,851 -930,804 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 231,164 245,397 Short 310,922 431,222 Net -79,758 -185,825 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)