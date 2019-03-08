Bonds News
Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

    March 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell slightly earlier this week
from a near two-month high, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
233,376 contracts on March 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 233,995 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         708,166        705,195
 Short        888,228        849,942
 Net         -180,062       -144,747
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         702,125        784,547
 Short        922,345        969,672
 Net         -220,220       -185,125
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         554,481        662,362
 Short        787,857        896,357
 Net         -233,376       -233,995
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         128,531        149,203
 Short        158,768        183,905
 Net          -30,237        -34,702
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         111,747        112,240
 Short        414,580        431,377
 Net         -302,833       -319,137
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,054,703        997,339
 Short      1,806,554      1,928,143
 Net         -751,851       -930,804
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        05 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         231,164        245,397
 Short        310,922        431,222
 Net          -79,758       -185,825
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Reporting by Richard Leong; 
Editing by Sandra Maler
