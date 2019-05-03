Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

May 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the release of the U.S. April payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 287,921 contracts on April 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 323,791 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 30 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 1,104,459 938,097 Short 1,151,956 1,068,943 Net -47,497 -130,846 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 885,752 860,858 Short 992,628 907,680 Net -106,876 -46,822 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 589,086 585,339 Short 877,007 909,130 Net -287,921 -323,791 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 139,904 146,257 Short 177,975 186,302 Net -38,071 -40,045 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 98,362 99,818 Short 422,242 422,649 Net -323,880 -322,831 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 1,709,971 1,492,677 Short 1,407,761 1,450,443 Net 302,210 42,234 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 210,294 155,924 Short 432,331 356,008 Net -222,037 -200,084 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)