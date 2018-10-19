Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell a tad earlier this week before Federal Reserve's release of minutes from its policy meeting last month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 615,970 contracts on Oct. 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 622,422 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 516,076 486,355 Short 775,792 729,919 Net -259,716 -243,564 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 583,109 556,118 Short 1,402,950 1,416,058 Net -819,841 -859,940 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 555,950 544,866 Short 1,171,920 1,167,288 Net -615,970 -622,422 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 144,936 136,538 Short 248,873 274,920 Net -103,937 -138,382 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 97,082 107,208 Short 342,057 333,363 Net -244,975 -226,155 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 961,917 1,013,511 Short 3,553,958 3,484,493 Net -2,592,041 -2,470,982 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 193,836 206,728 Short 223,874 219,578 Net -30,038 -12,850 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)