UPDATE 1-Speculative Eurodollar net longs hit 6-1/2 year high -CFTC

(Adds background, graphic) May 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on Eurodollar futures rose to their highest levels in 6-1/2 years as trade tension between China and the United States stoked fears of an economic slowdown that may force the Federal Reserve to lower rates. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long positions, in Eurodollar futures exceeded bearish or short positions by 195,559 contracts to 777,909 contracts on Tuesday. This was the highest level since November 2012, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Traders have increased their bets this week that the U.S. central banks would begin lower key lending rates as early as September. Market turbulence intensified on Friday after U.S. Donald Trump's surprise threat to impose tariffs on Mexico to force its government to stop migration at its borders with the United States. Interest rates futures implied traders see a 91% chance the Fed would cut rates at least once by year-end, according to CME Group's FedWatch. Meanwhile, speculative net short bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest levels over six months the week before. Speculators' net shorts in 10-year Treasury futures fell to 376,173 contracts from 423,351 a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data . On Friday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 2.128%, the lowest since September 2017 on safe-haven bids for low-risk government debt. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 994,067 1,098,146 Short 1,096,864 1,131,961 Net -102,797 -33,815 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 794,839 784,242 Short 906,276 952,918 Net -111,437 -168,676 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 607,956 619,494 Short 984,129 1,042,845 Net -376,173 -423,351 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 166,965 146,880 Short 176,296 190,890 Net -9,331 -44,010 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 82,904 88,758 Short 408,127 416,104 Net -325,223 -327,346 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 2,075,739 1,847,850 Short 1,297,830 1,265,500 Net 777,909 582,350 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 241,476 225,360 Short 432,013 377,889 Net -190,537 -152,529 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)