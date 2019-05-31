Bonds News
May 31, 2019 / 8:30 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative Eurodollar net longs hit 6-1/2 year high -CFTC

4 Min Read

 (Adds background, graphic)
    May 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on
Eurodollar futures rose to their highest levels in 6-1/2 years
as trade tension between China and the United States stoked
fears of an economic slowdown that may force the Federal Reserve
to lower rates.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long positions, in
Eurodollar futures exceeded bearish or short positions by
195,559 contracts to 777,909 contracts on Tuesday. This was the
highest level since November 2012, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Traders have increased their bets this week that the U.S.
central banks would begin lower key lending rates as early as
September.
    Market turbulence intensified on Friday after U.S. Donald
Trump's surprise threat to impose tariffs on Mexico to force its
government to stop migration at its borders with the United
States.
    Interest rates futures implied traders see a 91% chance the
Fed would cut rates at least once by year-end, according to CME
Group's FedWatch.
    Meanwhile, speculative net short bets on U.S. 10-year
Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest
levels over six months the week before.
    Speculators' net shorts in 10-year Treasury futures fell to 
376,173 contracts from 423,351 a week earlier, according to the
CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data
.
    On Friday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell
to 2.128%, the lowest since September 2017 on safe-haven bids
for low-risk government debt.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         994,067      1,098,146
 Short      1,096,864      1,131,961
 Net         -102,797        -33,815
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         794,839        784,242
 Short        906,276        952,918
 Net         -111,437       -168,676
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         607,956        619,494
 Short        984,129      1,042,845
 Net         -376,173       -423,351
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         166,965        146,880
 Short        176,296        190,890
 Net           -9,331        -44,010
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long          82,904         88,758
 Short        408,127        416,104
 Net         -325,223       -327,346
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       2,075,739      1,847,850
 Short      1,297,830      1,265,500
 Net          777,909        582,350
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         241,476        225,360
 Short        432,013        377,889
 Net         -190,537       -152,529
 
    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below