UPDATE 1-Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit lowest since July 2016 -CFTC

(Adds background, details) April 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on Eurodollar futures declined to their lowest levels since July 2016, prompted by the view the Federal Reserve may lower key short-term interest rates to counter a slowing economy, data released on Friday showed. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 192,281 contracts on Tuesday, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. This was the lowest figure since 64,753 contracts in the week of July 10, 2016, the data showed. Bets on a possible rate cut likely led to a reduction in speculative net shorts in two-year Treasury futures to 86,567 contracts, the fewest since the week of Aug. 14. However, speculators raised their net shorts in federal funds futures to 167,908 contracts, the highest level in about a month. Speculators added more bearish bets on longer-dated Treasury futures, meanwhile, following the worst day for the Treasury market in three months on Monday. Their net bearish positions in 10-year Treasury futures rose to 224,223 contracts on Tuesday, up from 166,293 the week before.. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 889,183 786,736 Short 975,750 940,750 Net -86,567 -154,014 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 843,058 798,284 Short 882,974 964,034 Net -39,916 -165,750 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 644,470 699,752 Short 868,693 866,045 Net -224,223 -166,293 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 165,829 172,189 Short 184,787 190,144 Net -18,958 -17,955 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 102,629 103,644 Short 402,822 403,706 Net -300,193 -300,062 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 1,363,849 1,296,522 Short 1,556,130 1,602,784 Net -192,281 -306,262 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 216,023 220,109 Short 383,931 378,297 Net -167,908 -158,188 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)