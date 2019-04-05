Bonds News
UPDATE 1-Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit lowest since July 2016 -CFTC

    April 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on
Eurodollar futures declined to their lowest levels since July
2016, prompted by the view the Federal Reserve may lower key
short-term interest rates to counter a slowing economy, data
released on Friday showed.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
192,281 contracts on Tuesday, according to the latest Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data.
    This was the lowest figure since 64,753 contracts in the
week of July 10, 2016, the data showed. 
    Bets on a possible rate cut likely led to a reduction in
speculative net shorts in two-year Treasury futures to 86,567
contracts, the fewest since the week of Aug. 14.
    However, speculators raised their net shorts in federal
funds futures to 167,908 contracts, the highest level in about a
month.
    Speculators added more bearish bets on longer-dated Treasury
futures, meanwhile, following the worst day for the Treasury
market in three months on Monday.
    Their net bearish positions in 10-year Treasury futures rose
to 224,223 contracts on Tuesday, up from 166,293 the week
before..
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         889,183        786,736
 Short        975,750        940,750
 Net          -86,567       -154,014
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         843,058        798,284
 Short        882,974        964,034
 Net          -39,916       -165,750
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         644,470        699,752
 Short        868,693        866,045
 Net         -224,223       -166,293
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         165,829        172,189
 Short        184,787        190,144
 Net          -18,958        -17,955
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         102,629        103,644
 Short        402,822        403,706
 Net         -300,193       -300,062
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,363,849      1,296,522
 Short      1,556,130      1,602,784
 Net         -192,281       -306,262
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        02 Apr 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         216,023        220,109
 Short        383,931        378,297
 Net         -167,908       -158,188
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Tom Brown)
