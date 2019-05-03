UPDATE 1-Speculative net Eurodollar longs hit 3-1/2-year peak -CFTC

(Adds background, details on latest data) May 3 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bullish positions in Eurodollar futures to the highest in over 3-1/2 years while net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the release of the U.S. April payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in Eurodollars exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 302,210 contracts on April 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest level of Eurodollar net longs among speculators since the 377,030 on Nov. 1, 2015. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank, as expected, left its target range on key lending rates at 2.25%-2.50% after a two-day policy meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference policy-makers did not see a strong case for a rate hike or a rate cut right now. On Friday, the government's April jobs report showed a stronger-than-forecast 263,000 increase in payrolls last month with the jobless rate falling to a near 49-1/2 year low of 3.6%. Interest rates futures initially sold off in reaction to upbeat headline jobs figure, but they recovered as traders focused on the month's mild wage increase and the drop in worker participation as signs the labor market is not firing on all cylinders. Among Treasury futures, rate cut bets likely led speculators to scale back their net shorts in two-year T-note contracts to 47,497 contracts on Tuesday. This was the fewest net shorts since July 17, 2018. Speculative net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to 287,921 contracts from 323,791 a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data . The following is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) April 30, 2019 Prior week week Long 1,104,459 938,097 Short 1,151,956 1,068,943 Net -47,497 -130,846 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) April 30, 2019 Prior week week Long 885,752 860,858 Short 992,628 907,680 Net -106,876 -46,822 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) April 30, 2019 Prior week week Long 589,086 585,339 Short 877,007 909,130 Net -287,921 -323,791 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) April 30, 2019 Prior week week Long 139,904 146,257 Short 177,975 186,302 Net -38,071 -40,045 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) April 30, 2019 Prior week week Long 98,362 99,818 Short 422,242 422,649 Net -323,880 -322,831 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) April 30, 2019 Prior week week Long 1,709,971 1,492,677 Short 1,407,761 1,450,443 Net 302,210 42,234 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) April 30, 2019 Prior week week Long 210,294 155,924 Short 432,331 356,008 Net -222,037 -200,084 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)