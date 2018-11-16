UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts decline most in 1-1/2 years -CFTC

* U.S. 2-year, ultra bond net shorts hit record highs * U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reaches 2-week lows (Adds background, details on latest data) By Richard Leong Nov 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell by the biggest amount in 1-1/2 years in the latest week, spurred by safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt due to a sharp selloff in global equity prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 333,195 contracts on Nov. 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the biggest weekly drop in net shorts in 10-year T-notes since a drop of 255,042 contracts on April 25, 2017. A week earlier, speculators held 539,186 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to an over two-week low on Friday, at 3.066 percent, on safe-haven demand for bonds stemming from losses on Wall Street and a decline in oil prices. The Treasury yield decline followed dovish comments from a number of Federal Reserve officials. By investor groups, asset managers pared their net longs in 10-year T-notes for a second week to 1.098 million contracts, while dealers' net positions reached a record peak at 327,355 contracts. Hedge funds reduced their net shorts in 10-year T-notes from a six-week peak to 815,407 contracts. Among other T-note futures, speculative net shorts in two-year T-note futures increased to an all-time high at 362,374 contracts on Tuesday. Speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures reached a record high at 280,858 contracts on Tuesday. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 441,734 451,315 Short 804,108 784,795 Net -362,374 -333,480 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 595,644 620,319 Short 1,166,186 1,176,698 Net -570,542 -556,379 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 666,291 586,963 Short 999,486 1,126,149 Net -333,195 -539,186 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 102,190 110,606 Short 175,455 181,837 Net -73,265 -71,231 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 100,035 98,060 Short 380,893 358,009 Net -280,858 -259,949 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 1,079,595 1,082,454 Short 3,674,994 3,549,455 Net -2,595,399 -2,467,001 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 193,368 163,155 Short 225,819 226,074 Net -32,451 -62,919 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler and Rosalba O'Brien)