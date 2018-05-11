UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall again -CFTC

* Spec 5-year, ultra bond net shorts hit record highs * Speculators cut 2-year T-note net shorts to lowest since June * Speculative Eurodollar net shorts near record peak (Adds background, details on latest data) By Richard Leong May 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week ahead of the Treasury Department's sales of longer-dated government debt, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. This week, the Treasury sold $25 billion of 10-year notes and $17 billion of 30-year bonds as well as $31 billion in three-year debt, for this week's quarterly refunding. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 408,629 contracts on May 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 445,678 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators likely further reduced their bearish bets on 10-year T-notes following a somewhat disappointing payrolls report in April released a week ago. This helped keep benchmark 10-year yield below 3 percent this week during the refunding. Speculators turned net long on T-bond futures from a net short position last week. They pared their net shorts in two-year T-notes to 54,256 contracts, the lowest since June 2017. They further scaled back their net longs in federal funds futures to 46,433 contracts, the lowest in eight weeks. Two week earlier, they stood at the highest since August 2008 On the other hand, speculative net shorts in five-year T-notes reached another record high at 656,908 contracts. Speculators increased their net shorts in ultra bond futures to 177,437 contracts, a record peak. Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures grew to 4.04 million, just shy of the record high of 4.05 million set three week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 431,577 409,605 Short 485,833 470,841 Net -54,256 -61,236 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 544,450 570,120 Short 1,201,358 1,171,646 Net -656,908 -601,526 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 697,678 631,024 Short 1,106,307 1,076,702 Net -408,629 -445,678 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 143,269 138,869 Short 137,034 145,578 Net 6,235 -6,709 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 66,749 64,893 Short 244,186 236,493 Net -177,437 -171,600 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 961,731 1,067,371 Short 5,002,025 5,019,453 Net -4,040,294 -3,952,082 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 268,470 274,739 Short 222,037 165,953 Net 46,433 108,786 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Phil Berlowitz )