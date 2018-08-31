UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall from record high -CFTC

* Hedge funds pare 10-year T-note net shorts from record high * Asset managers cut 10-year T-note net longs from all-time peak * Bond dealers raise 10-year note shorts to highest since 2010 (Adds background) Aug 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their record high on supply pressure and Mexico and the United States reaching a deal on trade issues, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The benchmark 10-year yield reached a two-week peak at 2.898 percent on Wednesday before retreating on worries about Italy and Washington's contentious trade ties with China and Canada. On Friday, the 10-year yield ended at 2.866 percent, up 4 basis points on the week, Reuters data showed. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 529,820 contracts on Aug. 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 700,514 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Among investor categories, hedge funds scaled back their net shorts in 10-year T-notes from an all-time high to 663,730 contracts, while asset managers reduced their 10-year T-note net longs to 902,113 from a record 1.061 million. Bond dealers raised their net shorts to 268,966 contracts, the highest level since Oct. 2010. Meanwhile, speculators dialed back their net shorts on ultra bond futures, but raised their net shorts in two-year, five-year and Eurodollar futures from a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 468,221 486,956 Short 610,959 584,289 Net -142,738 -97,333 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 502,494 559,424 Short 1,270,960 1,314,762 Net -768,466 -755,338 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 573,951 503,734 Short 1,103,771 1,204,248 Net -529,820 -700,514 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 131,459 149,385 Short 137,145 157,886 Net -5,686 -8,501 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 104,736 101,722 Short 316,267 326,117 Net -211,531 -224,395 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 944,676 1,009,552 Short 3,905,220 3,890,336 Net -2,960,544 -2,880,784 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Aug 2018 Prior week week Long 202,735 234,735 Short 193,008 213,449 Net 9,727 21,286 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)