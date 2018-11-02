UPDATE 2-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall to lowest since July -CFTC

* Speculators cut 5-year T-note net shorts by record sum * Asset managers build 10-year T-note net longs to record high * Speculative ultra bond net shorts hit all-time peak (Adds graphic, no change to text) Nov 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level since July earlier this week, ahead of the release of the government's October jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 502,839 contracts on Oct. 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was fewest net shorts in 10-year T-notes since July 17. A week earlier, speculators held 544,033 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Friday, the government said U.S. employers added 250,000 workers last month, more than market expectations, while wages posted their biggest annual increase in 9-1/2 years. The upbeat labor figures spurred bets on rising inflation and more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes reached three-week high at 3.222 percent, just short of the 7-1/2 year peak of 3.261 percent reached on Oct. 9, while the 30-year yield touched a four-plus year high at 3.461 percent. By investor groups, asset managers' net longs in 10-year T-notes grew to a record high at 1.165 million contracts, while dealers' net shorts increased to an all-time peak at 327,270 contracts. Hedge funds' net shorts in 10-year T-notes rose to a four-week peak at 867,930. Among other T-note contracts, speculators slashed their net shorts in five-year futures by 235,388 contracts, which was a record amount earlier this week. Their five-year T-note net shorts fell to 538,251, the lowest since June 19. Speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures reached an all-time peak at 250,125 contracts on Tuesday. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Oct. 30, 2018 Prior week week Long 491,061 493,614 Short 813,564 810,368 Net -322,503 -316,754 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 30, 2018 Prior week week Long 598,305 609,829 Short 1,136,556 1,383,468 Net -538,251 -773,639 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 30, 2018 Prior week week Long 579,889 592,547 Short 1,082,728 1,136,580 Net -502,839 -544,033 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 30, 2018 Prior week week Long 103,175 129,156 Short 185,186 216,971 Net -82,011 -87,815 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 30, 2018 Prior week week Long 100,638 95,466 Short 350,763 334,951 Net -250,125 -239,485 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Oct. 30, 2018 Prior week week Long 1,015,457 1,104,616 Short 3,529,581 3,681,209 Net -2,514,124 -2,576,593 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Oct. 30, 2018 Prior week week Long 168,742 170,245 Short 238,565 227,005 Net -69,823 -56,760 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)