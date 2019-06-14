UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall to one-month low -CFTC

* Speculative Eurodollar net longs highest since Sept 2012 * Speculators turn most long on T-bonds since April 2018 (Adds background, details on latest data) June 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a one-month low earlier this week ahead of $78 billion in coupon-bearing debt supply, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 365,988 contracts on June 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 467,702 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was a near seven-month peak . Speculators had scaled back their bearish bets on 10-year, T-bond and ultra-bond futures as the bond market rallied after the government's payrolls report released a week ago showed a sharp deceleration of jobs growth. A week ago, U.S. 10-year yields touched 2.053%, the lowest level since September 2017. Speculators turned net long on T-bonds futures at 18,189 contracts on Tuesday, their most bullish positioning since April of last year. Fears of a labor market wobbling, along with lingering worries about trade tensions between the United States and its some trading partners, spurred more bets the Federal Reserve would begin lowering interest rates later this year. Speculative net longs in Eurodollar rates futures rose to 1.105 million contracts, marking the highest level since Sept. 2012. Interest rates futures implied traders expect the U.S. central bank may lower short-term rates by 75 basis points by year-end. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 993,218 1,036,550 Short 1,168,832 1,082,608 Net -175,614 -46,058 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 819,482 810,782 Short 881,212 974,866 Net -61,730 -164,084 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 643,501 613,273 Short 1,009,489 1,080,975 Net -365,988 -467,702 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 184,502 166,027 Short 166,313 175,539 Net 18,189 -9,512 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 87,403 79,526 Short 387,529 399,120 Net -300,126 -319,594 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 2,232,194 2,183,500 Short 1,127,358 1,216,519 Net 1,104,836 966,981 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 338,309 310,011 Short 457,102 477,396 Net -118,793 -167,385 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)