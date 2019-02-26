UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts grow Feb 12 -CFTC

* Speculators cut Eurodollar net shorts to lowest since Oct. 2016 * Speculative fed funds net shorts hit highest since Sept. 2017 (Adds background, details on latest data) Feb 26 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose two weeks ago amid optimism about a trade deal between China and the United States, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 165,489 contracts on Feb. 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 162,950 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Among other T-notes, speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures reached a record high amount of 315,331 contracts, compared with 291,770 the week before. As for interest rates futures, speculators pared their net bearish positions in Eurodollar contracts to 1.365 million contracts, the lowest level since Oct. 9, 2016. Speculative net shorts in federal funds futures rose to 196,322 contracts on Feb. 12, marking their highest since Sept. 17, 2017. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee the U.S. central bank will stay "patient" in deciding on further interest rate increases on signs of overseas risks and recent softening in housing and business activities. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 590,956 506,988 Short 942,920 890,593 Net -351,964 -383,605 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 779,560 768,329 Short 1,010,454 972,889 Net -230,894 -204,560 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 694,179 636,682 Short 859,668 799,632 Net -165,489 -162,950 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 123,028 119,149 Short 149,706 152,928 Net -26,678 -33,779 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 110,210 111,578 Short 425,541 403,348 Net -315,331 -291,770 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 894,902 863,384 Short 2,260,296 2,315,026 Net -1,365,394 -1,451,642 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Feb 2019 Prior week week Long 222,557 192,175 Short 418,879 335,885 Net -196,322 -143,710 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)