UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit highest in a year -CFTC

* Speculative 2-year T-note net shorts fall from record high * Speculators build record net shorts in ultra bonds * Speculative Eurodollar net shorts highest in nine months (Adds background, details, graphic) Feb 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose this week to their highest in almost a year after 10-year bond yields hit a three-year high on inflation worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 327,540 contracts on Feb. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since 409,659 in the week of Feb. 28, 2017. A week earlier, speculators held 215,600 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.885 percent, the highest since December 2014, after a strong payrolls report released a week ago showed the biggest annual wage increase in more than 8-1/2 years in January. Among other bond contracts, speculators dialed back the record level of net shorts on two-year T-note futures to 210,758 contracts on Tuesday. Speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures hit a record amount at 145,544 contracts earlier this week. Net shorts among speculators on Eurodollar futures grew to 3.16 million contracts, the most since the week of May 14. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Feb. 6, 2018 Prior week week Long 424,408 405,884 Short 635,166 734,950 Net -210,758 -329,066 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 6, 2018 Prior week week Long 617,039 631,711 Short 1,070,644 1,025,158 Net -453,605 -393,447 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 6, 2018 Prior week week Long 611,811 671,251 Short 939,351 886,851 Net -327,540 -215,600 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 6, 2018 Prior week week Long 173,733 188,026 Short 150,585 134,627 Net 23,148 53,399 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 6, 2018 Prior week week Long 57,891 49,120 Short 203,435 187,171 Net -145,544 -138,051 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Feb. 6, 2018 Prior week week Long 820,650 792,333 Short 3,975,659 3,717,236 Net -3,155,009 -2,924,903 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Feb. 6, 2018 Prior week week Long 132,765 202,361 Short 251,400 182,566 Net -118,635 19,795 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Jonathan Oatis)