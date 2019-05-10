UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit highest since Dec -CFTC

* Speculators' Eurodollar net longs highest since Oct. 2015 * U.S. 10-year yields hit 5-week lows on trade worries * U.S. Treasury yields rise after poor 10-year note auction (Adds details, background) May 10 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week to their highest level since mid-December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. They increased their bearish, or short, bets ahead of a $27 billion 10-year note auction, a part of this week's $84 billion quarterly refunding and two-day trade talks between China and the United States. The amount of speculators' short positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 330,562 contracts on May 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 287,921 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to a five-week low at 2.424% on Thursday as investors piled into low-risk government debt on renewed trade tension between Beijing and Washington. U.S. and Chinese negotiators produced no trade deal, but said their talks went well enough to warrant further discussions. Bond yields spiked on Wednesday following a dismal 10-year note sale, which had stoked speculation that China pared its bidding for the new supply in retaliation for Trump's new round of tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports which went into effect on Friday. Meanwhile, speculators raised their net bullish bets on Eurodollar futures to 405,760 contracts, the highest level since Oct. 15, 2015 amid expectations the Federal Reserve might lower key lending rates by year-end to prolong the current economic expansion. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 1,120,368 1,104,459 Short 1,188,257 1,151,956 Net -67,889 -47,497 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 807,239 885,752 Short 940,000 992,628 Net -132,761 -106,876 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 577,607 589,086 Short 908,169 877,007 Net -330,562 -287,921 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 152,449 139,904 Short 187,474 177,975 Net -35,025 -38,071 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 102,716 98,362 Short 416,863 422,242 Net -314,147 -323,880 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 1,751,238 1,709,971 Short 1,345,478 1,407,761 Net 405,760 302,210 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 134,291 210,294 Short 290,015 432,331 Net -155,724 -222,037 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Susan Thomas)