UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit one-year low -CFTC

* Eurodollar net shorts fall to lowest since September 2017 * Fed funds net shorts rise to highest since February 2018 (Adds details on latest data) Feb 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a nearly one-year low in early January as investors piled into safe-haven government debt due to economic growth worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 188,068 contracts on Jan. 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the smallest amount of net shorts in 10-year T-notes since Jan. 23, 2018. A week earlier, speculators held 308,287 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Jan. 4, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 2.543 percent, the lowest in almost a year, before rebounding after a blockbuster December payrolls report. In late Friday trading, 10-year yields were 2.634 percent, down 2 basis points from Thursday. The trade conflict between China and the United States, and signs of flagging growth in China and Europe have limited the rise in U.S. yields. Moreover, traders in recent weeks have begun to put on bets the U.S. central bank might either not raise interest rates at all in 2019 or even cut rates at year-end. Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to 1.601 million contracts on Jan. 8, the lowest since Sept 24, 2017. On the other hand, speculators increased their net shorts in federal funds futures to 116,406 contracts, the highest since Feb. 11, 2018. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 448,937 529,587 Short 757,870 765,438 Net -308,933 -235,851 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 698,352 727,947 Short 988,706 1,059,177 Net -290,354 -331,230 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 650,789 606,682 Short 838,857 914,969 Net -188,068 -308,287 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 113,394 115,599 Short 144,046 142,112 Net -30,652 -26,513 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 93,348 90,268 Short 356,053 350,639 Net -262,705 -260,371 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 963,735 885,984 Short 2,564,235 2,840,405 Net -1,600,500 -1,954,421 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 8 2019 Prior week week Long 280,250 340,937 Short 396,656 397,581 Net -116,406 -56,644 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)