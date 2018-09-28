UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high -CFTC

* Fund managers' 10-year T-note net longs hit record high * U.S. 10-year yield hits 4-month peak on Tuesday * Speculative net shorts in T-bonds highest since 2010 (Adds details, background) Sept 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a record high earlier this week before the Federal Reserve's decision to raise key overnight borrowing costs, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 756,316 contracts on Sept. 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 684,712 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Prior to the Fed's latest rate move, 10-year Treasury yield reached 3.113 percent on Tuesday, which was a four-month high. It ended at 3.063 percent on Friday. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised key short-term rates by a quarter point to 2.00-2.25 percent, marking the third rate hike in 2018. Fed officials signaled they expected to increase rates further as the labor market remains strong while inflation has ticked up near its 2 percent goal. By investor group, asset managers' net longs in 10-year T-notes hit a record high at 1.067 million contracts on Tuesday, while hedge funds reduced their 10-year T-note net shorts to 947,000 contracts from a record 1.011 million the week before. Bond dealers' net shorts in 10-year T-notes increased to 163,485, the most in three weeks. Speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures grew to 234,334 contracts on Tuesday, within striking distance of the record level reached in August. Speculators increased their net shorts in T-bond contracts to 102,974, which was the highest since April 2010. Among other bond futures, speculators ramped up their net shorts in two-year T-notes to 289,832 contracts, the highest level since late January. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 25 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 470,953 471,032 Short 760,785 680,399 Net -289,832 -209,367 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 586,882 595,992 Short 1,413,449 1,405,646 Net -826,567 -809,654 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 483,500 510,780 Short 1,239,816 1,195,492 Net -756,316 -684,712 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 119,394 133,856 Short 222,368 200,781 Net -102,974 -66,925 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 91,393 91,452 Short 325,727 321,427 Net -234,334 -229,975 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 25 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 974,367 933,744 Short 3,725,520 3,784,967 Net -2,751,153 -2,851,223 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 25 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 182,553 126,708 Short 220,945 202,111 Net -38,392 -75,403 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)